Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank currently has $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.22. 2,915,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

