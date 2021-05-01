Eversource Energy’s (ES) “Sector Weight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 64,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

