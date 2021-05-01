EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.19 Million

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $136.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.84 million and the lowest is $134.90 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $541.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.57 million, with estimates ranging from $568.01 million to $576.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $2,470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $3,061,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,717. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

