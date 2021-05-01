EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

EVTC traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,717. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit