EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

EVTC traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,717. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

