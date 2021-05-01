Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $36,000 Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.