Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

