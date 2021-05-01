Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 85 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

