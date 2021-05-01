EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $149,980.49 and $71,571.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

