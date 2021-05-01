Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

EXR stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,733. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

