Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

