Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

