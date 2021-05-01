Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Earnings History for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

