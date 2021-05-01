Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,518,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,115,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

