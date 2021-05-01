Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

