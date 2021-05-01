Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

