Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $420.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

