Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$700.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $67.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$662.50.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$561.58 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$552.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$475.76. The company has a market cap of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 71.56.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

