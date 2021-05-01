Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 175.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $525.39 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.04 or 0.08546602 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.