FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Down 5.8%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.25 and last traded at $83.25. 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 105,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

