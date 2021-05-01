Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $48.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

