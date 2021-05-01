Feathercoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.93 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $34,987.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004684 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

