Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $28.91. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 7,204 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.