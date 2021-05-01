Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

