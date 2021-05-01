Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

