Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

