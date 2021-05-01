Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.