Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.