Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 301 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $14,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

