Financial Analysis: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks -5.72% -10.43% -5.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Ceragon Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $285.58 million 0.99 -$2.34 million ($0.03) -113.67

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceragon Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Proxim Wireless and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also offers wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency communication for wireless 5G and 4G base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

