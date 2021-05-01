Financial Contrast: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

This table compares American Finance Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57%

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Finance Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million 3.63 $4.15 million $0.99 10.11 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 0.96 $4.08 million $3.83 1.58

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.