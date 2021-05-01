Financial Survey: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) versus Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus target price of $79.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.16%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.91 $89.57 million $3.85 23.27 Omnitek Engineering $960,000.00 2.48 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Omnitek Engineering -76.45% N/A -60.02%

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Omnitek Engineering on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

