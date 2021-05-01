FireEye, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in FireEye by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

