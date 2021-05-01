First American Trust FSB Buys 2,954 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $49,331,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 1,535,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.