First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 4,745,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,224. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

