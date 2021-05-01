First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,340 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

