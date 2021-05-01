First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 6,283 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $104.55. 434,217 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

