First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.69. 774,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,710. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 257.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

