First American Trust FSB Sells 729 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

