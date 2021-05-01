First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

