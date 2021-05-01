First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $33.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

