First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stake Lessened by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

INBK stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $337.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

