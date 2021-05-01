First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,849,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.