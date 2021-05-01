First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit