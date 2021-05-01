First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

