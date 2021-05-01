First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 87,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,618. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

