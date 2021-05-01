First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

Shares of MCEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

