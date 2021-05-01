First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ROBT stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 23,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,219. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,953,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period.

