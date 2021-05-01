First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ROBT stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 23,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,219. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,953,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit