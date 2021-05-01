First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

