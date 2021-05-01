First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

