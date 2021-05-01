First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit