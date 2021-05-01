First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

