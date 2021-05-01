FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Financial Analysis

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FirstEnergy and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.87 $912.00 million $2.58 14.70 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 6 6 0 2.38 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $39.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.64% 20.15% 3.34% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

