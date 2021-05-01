FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st.

FGP opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.31. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £907.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

